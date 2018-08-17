Alonsa storm affected Interlake communities

A devastating storm that ripped through Alonsa, Man. on Aug. 4 caused some damage in the Interlake too, a resident told Interlake Publishing.

Judi Carroll, from Teulon said she was at home when the storm landed in town.

“We knew there was a storm coming but we didn’t know the severity or the intensity of it until it hit, it was quite scary,” she said. “A tree landed on a friend of mine’s car, which was pretty devastating.”

Carroll said she is well acquainted with storms, but this one took her by surprise. “This is the only time I have actually ever been scared. I love thunderstorms but when I heard the winds that was what caught my attention,” Carroll said.

Carroll explained the worst of the storm lasted about 15 to 20 minutes that night, although the storm lasted a few hours.

The worst of the storm was seen in Alonsa, where a tornado touched down and killed a 77-year-old man and caused massive damage in the area.

“A friend of mine lives in that area and she was the one who called me and said ‘a (severe) storm’s headed out that way, be careful,’” Carroll said.

The tornado was originally classified as EF-3, but was upgraded to EF-4 by Environment Canada on its Enhanced Fujita Scale, indicating it was a devastating storm. Environment Canada is still investigating the storm.

Better preparation

Carroll said she hoped more warnings would be given out about storms of this severity before they hit in future.

“We would have like to be told to prepare ourselves a little bit better, that would have been nice. For the most part we knew what to do, but it’s pretty scary when you know something might be headed your way,” Carroll said.

