Interlake communities receive $90k + in funding

Several Interlake communities will benefit from more than $90,000 in funding geared at improving their infrastructure.

Manitoba announced on July 19, it would be funding 120 community development projects throughout the province, some of which are in the Interlake.

“We are continuing to invest funds in programs and local infrastructure that make a difference in our communities,” Jeff Wharton, Municipal Relations Minister, said in a prepared statement.

“Our government is proud to support projects and community-led non-profit organizations that improve the well-being of residents in Winnipeg’s neighbourhoods and communities across the province.”

Ninety-one projects were funded under the Hometown Manitoba Program (more than 15 of those in the Interlake).

The program “provides financial support for rural and northern projects led by local communities, organizations, co-operatives and businesses to enhance main street public places and building exteriors,” a news release said.

Ten projects where funded under the Partner 4 Growth Program (one in the Interlake).

This program “provides cost-shared funding for regions to identify and pursue economic development opportunities and help communities strengthen or diversify economic activity,” the release added.

Lakeside

In the Lakeside constituency, five projects will receive $43,288 in funding for improvements.

These include The South Interlake Regiona Library Stonewall branch for HVAC replacement, Teulon Cross Country Ski Club for building enhancements, the Teulon-Rockwood Recreation Commission Inc. for hall front/ramp replacement, the Warren Curling Club Inc. for new siding and insulation, and the Rosser Central Community Club for building enhancements.

Lakeside MLA Ralph Eichler said he was excited to share the funding news with his constituents.

“I am very pleased that our government is making these investments in the Lakeside constituency,” Eichler said, in a prepared statement. “Projects like these make our communities stronger and improve the quality of life for Manitoba families.”

Other projects to be funded in the Interlake, per community are as follows:

East St. Paul

The RM of East St. Paul received funding for Main Street enhancements for $1,667, greenspace development for $5,000 and tree planting for $5,000.

Arborg

The RM of Bifrost-Riverton received $1,000 for building enhancements in Arborg.

Ashern

The RM of West Interlake received $2,667 for Main Street enhancements in Ashern.

Lundar

Grettir Co-op Inc. received $4,000 for sidewalk upgrades.

Riverton

Bifrost-Riverton Campground received $5,000 for tree planting. Riverton Motor Inn received $3,000 for building and storefront enhancements.

Riverton-Hnausa Lutheran Church also received $1,000 for building enhancement. The Mixed Grill and The Sandy Bar Salon received $1,000 and $600 respectively, for storefront enhancements.

Winnipeg Beach

The Town of Winnipeg Beach received $1,167 for Main Street banners, as well as $5,000 for walking trail interpretive signs.

Grahamdale

The RM of Grahamdale Community Development Corportation received $14,587 for its West Interlake regional plan branding initiative.