Odd Job Squad lends helping hand

Manitoba Youth Job Centre Teulon branch’s Odd Job Squad was all hands on deck, picking up litter around the community on July 26.

The squad is MYJC’s way of introducing youths from 12 years-old, to the working world. Jobs performed include helping locals with their yard, collecting popcorn orders and cleaning up the community.

Lucas Loewen, 15, a Teulon resident, has been working with the Odd Jobs squad for approximately three summers.

“I like it, it’s fun. It gives me something to do other than being stuck at home,” he said.

“It has helped me develop communication skills with other people, how to get involved with everybody else and how to help my community more.”

Jazlyn Nychka, 15 and Camden Mackay, 13, joined the Odd Jobs Squad for the first time this year.

Nychka told Interlake Publishing she has been involved in various projects including strawberry picking, popcorn orders clean ups and barbeques.

“It keeps you busy,” Nychka said. “(I’ve learned) time management.”

The Stonewall Collegiate Institute student added she would sign up for the program again next year.