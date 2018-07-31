RM of Woodlands Council Brief

The RM of Woodlands held a regular council meeting on July 24.

Walking trails quote

Council accepted a quote for phase one of JME World Consultants Pedestrian Activity Transportation proposal for walking trails in Warren and Woodlands for $25,080.

Council also approved a separate quote from Canada Culvert for $4,116 for new culverts.

Debris cleaning

Council accepted a $2,058 quote from Bobcat Service Warren for the removal of debris on Twin Beach from the DFA flooding claim of 2014.

Road repairs

Council approved a $5,712.20 quote from Farm Boy Asphalting Inc. for patching asphalt on Argyle Street and for road repairs on Parker Street.

As well, council approved JME’s quote of $13,820 for the engineering design and project management of road repairs to Road 82 N.

– Compiled by Juliet Kadzviti