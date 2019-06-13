Speed zones, renovations discussed at ISD board meeting

At the second-last Interlake School Division board meeting of the school year in Stonewall on June 10, both ISD transportation supervisor Jaret Thiessen and ISD maintenance supervisor Anthony Cornell updated the board on a number of projects.

Thiessen told the board that he was in discussions with the Town of Stonewall on proposed reduced speed zones in front of ISD’s three schools in the community.

“The school zones they are proposing are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Thiessen said to the board.

Other measures discussed included a lighted crosswalk at 5th St. W. and 1st Ave. N. in front of Stonewall Collegiate Institute and an additional four-way stop at 2nd Ave. N. and 2nd St. E. near École R.W. Bobby Bend School, which trustees acknowledged would affect the traffic flow on the street. An open house hosted by the Town of Stonewall on the new safety measures will take place at the Stonewall Quarry Park Heritage Arts Centre on June 17 at 6 p.m.

Thiessen also revealed to the board that two propane school buses are currently being built and are expected to arrive in July, which he said will produce cleaner emissions and be able to start easily in frigid temperatures. ISD is also negotiating with the Red River Co-op gas bar in Stonewall to allow the buses to refill at the station.

Cornell informed the board that proposed renovations for ÉRWBB, originally built in 1956, have been delayed by the province and tendering for the upgrades won’t occur until this fall.

“I can tell you that I am very disappointed,” he said to the board. “We have to keep our chins up, though, that we are going to be moving forward here in the spring of 2020 on the renovations at (ÉRWBB).” Cornell also reminded the board that the school is still structurally sound without renovations.

The maintenance department is preparing for 26 projects this summer at 13 schools, some of which include upgrades to the gym floors at Teulon Elementary School and Teulon Collegiate Institute, remodelling the front office and staff room at Stonewall Collegiate Institute and installing a new sump line at Woodlands School.

New principal at Woodlands

Tim Lee, principal at Teulon Elementary since 2011, will replace the departing Ward Hrabi as principal of Woodlands School at the start of the 2019-20 school year. Hrabi, who was the principal at Woodlands since 2015, had his teaching contract released by the board at the meeting. There was no word on who will replace Lee at Teulon.