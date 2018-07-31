Stonewall Flyers looking to make a comeback

The Stonewall Flyers Senior Hockey Club is looking to make a comeback to the hockey scene next season.

The team, which most recently played in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League in 2016/17, held a meeting at the Rockwood Hotel on July 30 to discuss a possible revival.

There, the team discussed a possible team executive, signing up interested players and the future of the team.

The club has a storied history in Stonewall, debuting in 1920 as the Stonewall Hockey Club, before turning into the the Stonewall Flyers Intermediates around 1946.

The team has played in many leagues throughout its history, including the Highway League, Winniboine Intermediate A hockey league and South East Manitoba Hockey League.

The club has won 11 league titles in 20 years among other honours.

For more information on the club or to sign up please call Wayne Isbister at 204-383-5645.