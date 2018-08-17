Stonewall hosts U21s; Quebec clinches gold

The Town of Stonewall played host to the 21U Women’s Invitation Baseball Championships at Fines Fields for the second consecutive year Aug. 9 to 12.

Home team Manitoba came in fourth, after losing the bronze medal game 14-4 to Nova Scotia on Aug. 12. Other teams to participate in the championships included eventual champion Quebec, silver medallist Ontario and Saskatchewan.

In the championship game on Aug. 12, Quebec beat Ontario 9-1, securing the team’s second win in three years.

Opening Ceremonies

On the evening of Aug. 9, the competition officially welcomed all six teams with a procession around the pitch, as well as a few speeches from attending dignitaries.

Stonewall Mayor Lockie McLean welcomed the competition to Stonewall again and thanked attendees and Baseball Manitoba and Canada for bringing it back.

“We are here to cheer for all the teams, all the Canadian teams, so let’s have a great week,” he told attendees.

Baseball Manitoba President Tony Siemens also welcomed guests and thanked team stalwart Patti Hacault for her contribution to the sport.

“Patti has been involved with every aspect of girls baseball in Manitoba for the past decade- from grassroots programming to high performance (teams)… There’s not a female player in this province who has not been positively impacted by our very own Patti Hacault- and for this we want to say thank you Patti,” Siemens said.

Hacault threw the first pitch of the tournament.

Manitoba in action

In the opening match of the tournament, reigning champions Ontario beat Manitoba 13-1 on Aug. 9. Manitoba recorded its first win later that night when the team beat Saskatchewan 15-2.

On Aug. 10, Manitoba ramped up its bid to win the title by beating Quebec 6-3.

However, the team suffered two losses the next day- first 4-3 to Nova Scotia, then 5-4 to Ontario.

Manitoba’s championship run ended in the bronze medal game on Aug. 12, where they lost 14-4 to a resurgent Nova Scotia.

Team Manitoba included Interlake players Jamie Johnson from Arborg, Megan Humeniuk from Stonewall, Jade Ledochowski from Teulon, Laura Kilbrei from Arborg and Jacey Ledochowski from Teulon. Manitoba’s head coach was Jeremy Culleton.