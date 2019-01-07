Stonewall RCMP investigating fatal collision

Stonewall RCMP is investigating a fatal collision resulting in the death of a minor in Stonewall Jan. 3.

At approximately 1 p.m., Stonewall RCMP responded to a call on 1st Avenue North. A three-year-old female was struck in the driveway of a residence by a vehicle driven by an adult male.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she later died to her injuries.

In a statement, RCMP Manitoba said alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision and it appears charges will not be laid.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting Stonewall RCMP with the ongoing investigation.