Teulon rally rides into town

The Teulon Ride in Rally, a fundraiser for Project New Hope Canada, headed into town on July 13 to 15. The event featured a pancake breakfast, music, motorcycle games, and a demonstration by the Teulon Rockwood Fire Department, as well as a poker derby that was attended by 31 bikers. Ken Charleton won first place in the poker derby and took home $325, while Kim Robinson’s bike won bike of the day.

Pictured: Bikers played various motorcycle skills games on Main Street on July 13. Games included a ‘who could ride the slowest’ competition as well as a ‘catch the ball’ competition.