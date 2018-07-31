Teulon resident reappointed to social services appeal board

Teulon resident Carmanne Berry was reappointed as vice-chair of the province’s Social Services Appeal Board on July 19. Berry is joined by five other re-appointees from around the province including Fraserwood’s Treena Ross.

There were also six new appointees to the board.

In a news release, Berry is described as a retired volunteer with experience in the financial industry.

“Her community involvement includes serving as president of the Thompson Kinette Club, as secretary to the Pipestone Albert Agricultural Society and as a member of the Reston

Merchants Association,” the release noted.

SSAB provides a fair and impartial process for Manitobans appealing decisions on social services and programs including income assistance, adoption agency licensing, supports for vulnerable people living with mental disabilities, rent assist and Manitoba prenatal benefit, among others.