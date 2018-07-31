Teulon revving up for a busy month of festivities

The month of August is an eventful one for the Town of Teulon. The Truck and Tractor Pull is coming up on Aug. 18 to 19, with the Annual Teulon Rodeo following the weekend after on Aug. 25 to 26.

The Truck and Tractor Pull brings two days full of action-packed entertainment, with competitors coming from as far away as the Midwestern United States.

The event was initiated in the 1970s by local residents and has managed to draw in crowds ever since.

Beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m., guests can look forward to 4×4 and two-wheel drive pickup trucks and tractors, antique tractors and modified trucks and tractors.

A barbeque dinner will also be available on Saturday evening. The pull will take place at the Teulon-Rockwood Green Acres Park and runs until Sunday night. For more information, call 204-886-7123.

The following weekend brings a community favourite: the fifth annual Teulon Rodeo, hosted by the Teulon Rodeo Club on Aug. 25 to 26.

The two-day event features chariot races, cow pony races, a pancake breakfast, various children’s activities, exhibits, displays and a handful of vendors. Guests can also look forward to watching bull riding, bareback and saddle riding, barrel racing, team roping and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children under 14-years-old. Admission is “Bring a Tin for the Bin” style, with donations going to the Teulon Food Bank. For more information, visit www.teulon.ca.