Teulon students graduate during intimate ceremony

Teulon Collegiate Institute’s Grade 12 students graduated on June 22 in an intimate ceremony hosted in the school’s gym.

Dozens of parents, guardians, friends and family watched 24 graduates bid farewell to high school.

The ceremony started with a processional, as the graduates walked through the gym for the final time as students. This was followed by the singing of ‘O Canada’.

Principal Paul Magnan brought greetings from the school administration, wishing the graduates the best for their futures and thanking everyone who helped them reach their goals.

“Good luck as you head out into the next stage of your lives,” Magnan said. “Thank you to staff at TCI and at Teulon Elementary for shaping and guiding this group.”

Next, student Christine Kilpatrick addressed the crowd and shared a special tradition of giving a rose to each parent/guardian, who helped support the graduates.

“The rose ceremony is about recognizing the special people in our lives that helped get us here today,” Kilpatrick explained. “These people helped us by feeding us, buying school supplies… and helping us through challenges that come with growing up and going to school. We can’t ever repay them for what they have done for us but we can try and we can start with a rose,” she said. Following this, every student presented their families with roses.

Alan Campbell, chair of the Interlake School Division Board of Trustees, spoke on behalf of the board. “Today is a culmination, for you grads, of 13 years of public school education that has been provided by everyone here and everyone out there and that’s not a small thing,” Campbell said.

“As a group, anyone who is associated with this class knows the contribution you have made to your community in a number of ways… one of the best parts of being in a small town is that everyone in your community can share in that.”

After these opening statements, the students graduated and were presented with awards and bursaries (listed later).

Lastly, valedictorians Samantha Morin and Aaron Dyrda addressed attendees and spoke of how close the class was. “Since we have become extremely close to one another, we know that it will be extremely hard to say farewell after spending so much time together through the years,” Dyrda said.

“We have created so many unforgettable memories.”

Morin added some sage advice for her fellow graduates. “And as we leave and go our separate ways today, please take some advice to remember: Don’t take life so seriously as no one makes it out alive anyway,” she said.

The ceremony ended with a short speech from Magnan and the singing of ‘God Save the Queen’.

Some awards

Forty-five awards and scholarships, worth just under $130,000 were handed out to students during the ceremony. Listed below are a few of them:

• ISD Excellence Awards- Christine Kilpatrick, Skylar Botham and Samara Osnach;

• Grade 12 Honour Roll- Skylar Botham, Mikal Chobotar, Aaron Dyrda, Curtis Johnston, Christine Kilpatrick, Samantha Morin, Samara Osnach, Cody Salkeld, Emily Taylor and Jazmin Wallbank;

• Coach of the Year- Samantha Morin;

• Teulon Chamber of Commerce Scholarship- Desiree Griffin-Eros;

• Loran Scholarship- Samantha Morin;

• TCI Principal’s Award- Kristine Kilpatrick and Samantha Morin;

• Governor General’s Bronze Medal- Christine Kilpatrick.