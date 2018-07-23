Stonewall Rams win fastpitch provincial championships

The Stonewall Collegiate Institute Rams are provincial champions after winning gold in Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association’s Girls Fastpitch Provincial Championships held in Winkler on June 1 and 2.

Stonewall’s first match was against the Boissevain School Broncos. The Rams won the game 2-1.

The Rams took on the W.C. Miller Collegiate Aces in the semifinal round. They defeated the Aces 5-1 to secure their spot in the final match.

Stonewall faced the Portage Collegiate Saints in the final and won the game 12-8, securing a well-deserved provincial championship banner. The Rams last lifted gold in fastpitch back in 2011 and before that in 2009.

The Saints beat the Major Pratt School Lady Trojans and the Garden Valley Collegiate Zodiacs on their way to the final.



All stars and MVPs

SCI’s Amber Schneider was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Three Stonewall players made the all-star team; they are Sarah Fines, Ricki Frost-Hunt and Loren Proven.

Runner-up Portage also had three players selected for the all-star team; they are Maddie Shwaluk, Kira Shwaluk and Shayne Nicols.