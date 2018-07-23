Amber Schneider proves how fast she is

Amber Schneider was the runaway success story from the Interlake at the 2018 MILK Provincial High School Track & Field Championships June 7 to 9.

The Stonewall Collegiate Institute Rams athlete proved just how fleetfooted she is on the track as she claimed a silver medal in the varsity girls 400 metre dash final in a time of 59.27 seconds. She earned a second silver medal at the championships when she claimed a silver in the varsity girls 800 m race when she crossed the finish line in a time of 2:29.48.

Including heats, finals and relay races, the Stonewall athlete competed in eight races at the three-day championship meet.“I have to run eight races so hopefully I can keep it up for the finals,” she said on the second day of the meet. “I’ve really been trying to drink a lot of water and I have been having three or four ice baths at night, just trying not to seize up the next day,” Schneider said.

Schneider is no stranger to competing at the high school championships as she competed as a Grade 9 and 10 students, but missed as a Grade 11 student when she was trying out for Team Canada in the sport of softball.

“Considering that I’ve actually started training for track and putting my focus towards track instead of softball, I have actually been doing a lot better this year than in the previous years,” she said.

Schneider was also a member of the Rams 4×400 m relay team which finished second in a time of 4:35.58.



Warren Wildcats

Warren Collegiate Institute Wildcats were well represented at the championships under the coaching leadership of Rene Comeault.“We are thrilled with the way the kids have done so far. We’ve had very few disappointments,” Comeaut said on the second day of competition. “The expectations have been met on most parts. All we try to do on these preliminaries days is advance kids to finals and that’s exactly what we have been able to do. So far we’ve had most of our kids, who were expected to do well have advanced to these finals so it could be an exciting day tomorrow.”

Wildcats athlete Grace Goodman won the gold medal in the varsity girls javelin (600 gram) with a best throw of 36.38 m. Warren’s Madeline Boonstra competed in the varsity girls pentathlon.