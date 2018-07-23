Interlake Blue Jays round out season with 13 wins, 11 losses

Interlake Blue Jays soared through the 2018 regular season.

According to Interlake Blue Jays baseball schedule on ballcharts.com, the Interlake team played eight games and won half of them in May.

Most of the team comes from Stony Mountain, East Selkirk, Petersfield and Lundar, according to the team’s coach Adam Klint of Stonewall, in an interview on June 12.

The Blue Jays took on the Altona Bisons and won 9 to 6 on June 13, then lost to Pembina Valley Orioles 4 to 10 on June 17 in their first of two games. In the second game that day, Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 5 to 4.

A few days later, the Interlake mens baseball team took on the Brandon Marlins in a double header and lost both games, 3 to 11 and 1 to 2, respectively, on June 19.

Blue Jays took on the Brandon Marlins again and won 4 to 3 on June 21, then played a double header against the St. Boniface Leionaires and won games 9 to 5 and 12 to 6, respectively, on June 24.

They played 10 games in June, winning six.

In July they have played six games so far, and have won three of them, bringing their wins to 13 out of 24 games.

After being defeated by the Carillon Sultans 1 to 0 on July 4, the St. Boniface Legionaires 13 to 3 on July 6 and the St. James A’s 0 to 12 on July 9, they began to fight back.

They defeated St. James 10 to 5 on July 13 and defeated Pembina twice during a double header, 6 to 1 and 4 to 2 respectively, on July 16 in Stonewall, according to Klempke.

Two of the team’s members took turns wearing the mantle of pitcher.

“Ryan Moroz pitched a complete game in game one,” Klint Klempke said on July 12.

“Brent Gertson pitched the whole game in game 2. Neither of them batted, we had a designated hitter in for both games,” he said.

In game 1, their designated batter was player No 32, Jason Peltz, and in game 2, their designated hitter was No. 18, Baily Proctor.

Their first playoff game is July 19 at 7:30 p.m. against St. Boniface.