Stonewall Blue Jays fall to Giants

Reigning Winnipeg Senior Baseball League champions, the Stonewall Blue Jays are 4-2 down in the 2018 season, after losing to current league leaders, the Elmwood Giants on July 3.

The Giants defeated the Jays 9-3 during the match. The loss compounds their season misses to four and places them in fifth place on the leader board.

Stonewall has won two games so far this season. The first win was a 10-0 thumping of the Boni-Vital Brewers at Fines Fields on June 5, the second a 5-1 win against St. James at Optimist Park on June 19.



Coming up

The Jays were scheduled to play the Springfield Braves and the St. Boniface Legionnaires on July 4 and 5, respectively. Both games were cancelled.

The Jays were scheduled to play the Giants in Stonewall. Scores for this game were unavailable at press time. Next, the Jays will play the Boni-Vital Brewers at Whittier on July 12. The games starts at 7 p.m.



Bats down, clubs up

The Jays will host a golf tournament on August 11 at the Inwood Golf and Country Club.

“The cost per golfer will be $75 which includes green fees, power cart rental, steak dinner and transportation to and from the tournament from Stonewall,” a new release explained.

Interested people can sign up as individuals or as a quartet. For more information email Joshua Stolar at jstolar17@hotmail.com