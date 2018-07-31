Stonewall Blue Jays host senior AA provincials

The Stonewall Blue Jays hosted the Manitoba Baseball Senior AA All Star tournament at Fines Fields at Quarry park July 20 to 22. Team Southwest won the tournament after beating the Elmwood Giants 7-6 in game 10 of the tournament.

The Blue Jays didn’t fare well in the tournament, losing both the games the played.

They played eventual winners Southwest on July 20, losing the game 10-5. The next day, Stonewall faced Brandon and lost the game 5-4, in a close match.

Southwest will represent Manitoba at the 2018 Western Canada Tournament. Other teams to compete were Santa Clara and Border.

13U AA provincials

Stonewall participated in Baseball Manitoba’s 13 U AA provincials at Optimist Park July 13 to 15. In their first games on July 13, Stonewall beat Glenboro 11-1 and the BoniVital Red Sox 12-3. The next day, Stonewall lost 9-7 to Brandon, before beating North Winnipeg 16-4.

Stonewall played Elkhorn on July 15, winning the game 12-10 to advance to the semifinal round. There, Stonewall was defeated 9-6 by Brandon, finishing third in the competition.

15U AA provincials

Interlake team Warren participated in Baseball Manitoba’s 13U AA provincials In East St. Paul on July 13 to 15. Warren won all its pool play games.

On day one, Warren beat Charleswood 12-7, before also defeating Brandon 15-0. The next day Warren batted Chalmers out of the park with a 20-4 scoreline, before winning a close match 9-8 against Ste. Rose.

In the semifinal round, Warren lost 11-5 to Portage and finished the tournament in fourth place.