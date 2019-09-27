Thunder tackle Golden Bears

The Interlake Thunder were kept in check by the visiting Virden Golden Bears for the first half, but later struck for multiple scores in the second on Sept. 19.

The Thunder scored 35 points in the second half to break away from the Golden Bears and improved to 3-0 in the Rural Manitoba Football League season with a 63-30 win at Stonewall Collegiate Institute. Interlake, along with the Swan Valley Tigers and the Southwest Sabres, are the only undefeated teams in the league.

After the Thunder took a 28-22 lead at halftime, the home team didn’t take too long to score. Brady Delaroque from Warren scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff to start the second half and then added an 80-yard rushing touchdown on his next touch for a 42-22 lead. The Thunder then held Virden at the goal line and marched down the field for touchdown by quarterback Joshua Charison of Teulon. Interlake’s Athan Nadon from Matlock and Aaron Zdrill from Stony Mountain later caught touchdowns before his team scored a single on a missed field goal.

“(The defense) stepped up and got the job done in the third and fourth quarters,” Thunder head coach Mitch Obach wrote in an email to The Stonewall Argus and Teulon Times.

Charison was nine-for-13 passing for 127 yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest. Delaroque led the offence with 217 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Zdrill, Gabriel Perrie and Kelby Arndt of Lockport each scored from the run. Graeme, Nadon and Carter Fuerst of Beausejour each scored receiving touchdowns.

Eric Zotter of St. Laurent led the Thunder with nine tackles, assisting on five others with three knockdowns. Austin L’Heureux of Stony Mountain and Chase Riddle of Moosehorn each recovered a fumble.

Interlake will return to the field against the Souris Sabres at SCI on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

The Valour Patriots defeated the Interlake Thunder Atom team 26-12 at SCI on Sept. 22. The Thunder Atoms’ next game will be against the East Side Eagles at Kildonan East Collegiate on Sept. 29.